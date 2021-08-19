Hatters teenager McJannet skippers Ireland U18s to Hungary draw

Town youngster Ed McJannet

Luton youngster Ed McJannet was named captain once more as the Republic of Ireland U18s hit back to draw 2-2 against Hungary U18s in Budapest this morning.

Following Tuesday's 2-0 win, head coach Colin O’Brien made eight changes to the line-up, but McJannet remained in the side and kept the armband.

Hungary took the lead inside the opening five minutes from their first attack, as Zsombor Menyhárt pounced from close range when Owen Mason was unable to hold on a shot.

Ireland were level terms just five minutes later though when Southampton's Luke Pearce fired into the corner.

Back came the hosts once more though, Vid Tóth capitalising on a loose ball to find the net.

McJannet went close to an equaliser, his left-footed half volley flying narrowly wide.

After the break, Ireland pushed to restore parity and they finally did with just two minutes left, Pearce was brought down in the area and Derby County's Cian Kelly-Caprani stepping up to net his second in as many games from the spot.