Hatters teenager McJannet starts as Ireland U19s reach elite round of Euro Championships qualifying

Town youngster Ed McJannet

Town youngster Ed McJannet started once more for the Republic of Ireland U19s as they beat Bulgaria U19s 2-0 to secure progress to the European Championships elite round of qualifying yesterday.

The Hatters forward was beginning a third match in a row for his country having featured in the 3-2 win over Montenegro U19s and 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina U19s.