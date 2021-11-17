Hatters teenager McJannet starts as Ireland U19s reach elite round of Euro Championships qualifying

Three starts for Luton youngster

By Mike Simmonds
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 7:57 am
Town youngster Ed McJannet started once more for the Republic of Ireland U19s as they beat Bulgaria U19s 2-0 to secure progress to the European Championships elite round of qualifying yesterday.

The Hatters forward was beginning a third match in a row for his country having featured in the 3-2 win over Montenegro U19s and 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina U19s.

Johnny Kenny scored from the penalty sport and Sean Roughan was also on target to make it seven points from nine in Bulgaria for Tom Mohan's side.

