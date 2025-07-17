Hatters tipped to be closing in on Spurs keeper following superb loan spell at Leyton Orient

Highly-rated shot-stopper reportedly heading to Kenilworth Road

Luton Town are closing in on a deal to sign promising Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Josh Keeley according to a number of media outlets.

The 22-year-old started his career with League of Ireland Premier Division club St Patrick's Athletic, coming through the Saints’ academy to turn professional in January 2021. He made four appearances during his time at Richmond Park, with his league debut coming in a 2-2 draw with Finn Harps, also featuring in the FAI Cup and two UEFA Youth League fixtures as well.

Keeley caught the eye of Spurs and moved to north London in July 2022 for an undisclosed fee, going on to play 25 times in the Premier League 2 across two seasons, also featuring in five EFL Trophy matches as well. He was loaned to National League side Barnet in January 2024, making his senior debut in a 3-2 defeat at Altrincham, playing 18 times with the Bees reaching the play-offs, beaten by Solihull Moors, conceding just 25 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

The young stopper, who has represented Ireland at U19 and U21 level, winning 10 caps for the latter, then went out on loan again last term, joining League One outfit Leyton Orient and instantly became the O’s number one, playing 36 times in the league, with 16 clean sheets, beaten just 34 times as the east London side made the play-offs.

Keeley then started all three games as Orient got to Wembley, only to lose 1-0 to Charlton Athletic in the final, the Addicks managed by former Town chief Nathan Jones. He made 42 appearances in total, also scoring his first goal when finding the net against Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup, going on to set a club record of seven successive clean sheets in all competitions, as he was named Leyton Orient Supporters' Club Young Player of the Year, Leyton Orient Supporters' Club Merit Award and Goal of the Season winner at the club's end of season awards night.

In the O’s FA Cup run, Keeley was the hero as his side earned a penalty shoot-out victory over Derby County and then received praise from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola for his efforts in their fourth round tie where Orient took a shock lead only to end up losing 2-1 as the multiple Premier League winner said: “We were lucky at the end because they had chances, but we created a lot, their keeper was really, really good and it was a tight game."

However, it is now being reported by the Evening Standard that Keeley will leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium though after failing to agree a new contract with the club. His expected arrival will bolster the competition at Kenilworth Road, with Town, who sold Thomas Kaminski to Charlton Athletic recently, having Jack Walton and James Shea currently battling it out for the number one jersey.