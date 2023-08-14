News you can trust since 1891
Hatters tipped to be considering a move for Bristol City defender

Centre half reportedly interesting Luton
By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:23 BST- 2 min read

Luton are believed to be looking at the possibility of signing Bristol City defender Zak Vyner to bolster their Premier League squad.

The 26-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Ashton Gate and with no developments in signing a new deal, Town are reported to be one of three clubs considering a move, along with Championship outfit Southampton and Scottish Premier League side Rangers.

Vyner came through the ranks with the Robins in 2015, as following loan spells at Accrington, Plymouth, Rotherham and Aberdeen, has gone on to feature almost 150 times for the club.

Zak Vyner makes a challenge on Oxford United's Gatlin O'Donkor in Bristol City's Carabao Cup win last week - pic: Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesZak Vyner makes a challenge on Oxford United's Gatlin O'Donkor in Bristol City's Carabao Cup win last week - pic: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
He played 51 matches in all competitions last season, and has started City’s three games this term, helping Nigel Pearson’s side earn a 1-0 win at Millwall on Saturday.

Bristol Live believe that the defender, who won Players’ Player of the Year last season, is now being monitored by the Hatters, as speaking to the paper about signing a new deal, Pearson said: “We’ve talked about it but there’s nothing further to add at the moment.

"We’d like to extend it and there have been one or two conversations but he’s a player we should be looking to extend.

“When you lose your exciting prospects, all that work that has gone into developing the players… it’s something we need to protect our assets.”

Luton are short of defensive options at the moment, as following injuries to Dan Potts, Gabe Osho and Reece Burke, they only have Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer and Amari’i Bell fit.

With so many absentees, it meant youngster Aidan Francis-Clarke, who has never played for the first team, was included on the bench for the Hatters’ opening Premier League 4-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

