Hatters tipped to be interested in signing former keeper from Hibernian

Matt Macey in action for Hibernian last season

Luton are rumoured to be interested in signing former loan goalkeeper Matt Macey, who is currently playing for Scottish Premier League side Hibernian.

The 27-year-old began his career at Bristol Rovers, heading to Arsenal for a fee reported to be around £125,000 in October 2013.

He went on loan to Accrington, before moving to Luton in January 2017, aged 22, as Town brought in Stuart Moore too, once Christian Walton was recalled by parent club Brighton & Hove Albion.

Matt Macey during his time at Luton

Macey played 11 times for the Hatters, keeping four clean sheets, but he too had to head back, to sit on the bench for the Gunners after they had injuries of their own.

He went on to make two appearances for the senior side in the 2017-18 campaign, starting the Carabao Cup against Norwich and the Europa League goalless draw with Red Star.

Macey then spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, featuring 38 times, snapped up by Hibs in January 2021.