Hatters tipped to sign highly-rated Belgian defender from Standard Liege

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Centre half reportedly closing in on Kenilworth Road switch

Luton have been linked with a move to sign highly-rated Standard Liege defender Nathan Ngoy.

The 21-year-old began his career with Anderlecht’s academy, heading to the Reds in 2019, earning a place in the club’s professional squad at the end of the 2020-21 season under then manager Mbaye Leye. Ngoy made his debut for the club in May 2021, featuring in the Jupiler Pro League play-off match with Oostende as an 18-year-old, impressing during the 3-1 home defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He went on to sign his first professional contract until 2024, making 11 league appearances during the 2021-22 season and then four more the following campaign, while last term he played 15 times, with six bookings and one red card, also scoring his first goal for the club when beating Anderlecht 3-2 at the Sclessin in October 2023.

Despite being of Congolese descent, the defender, who can play centre half or left back, has featured for Belgium at U16s, U17s and U19s level, also having his first call-up for the U21s in November 2023, although didn’t get on in the 1-1 draw with Spain U21s. With Luton having signed Mark McGuinness and Liam Walsh this week, they are now rumoured to be looking at Ngoy to bolster their back-line.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri said on X: “EXCL. Nathan Ngoy attracts strong interest from Luton Town FC! The #Standard of Liège is in advanced negotiations with the club of #SkyChampionship for a definitive transfer close to €5M. The Belgian is OK on the personal conditions on a long-term contract.”