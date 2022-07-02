Hatters tipped to sign USA international goalkeeper on loan from Reds

Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath has been linked with a move to Luton

Luton have been linked with a loan move for Nottingham Forest’s USA international keeper Ethan Horvath.

The 27-year-old, who was born in Colorado, played for Midwestern State Mustangs, Denver Avalanche and Real Colorado, before signing a first professional contract with Norwegian side Molde in 2013, when former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær was in charge.

He spent four years at the club, winning the Eliteserien and Norwegian Football Cup twice, playing 39 times in total, also named in the Europa League Team of the Week after a man of the match display against Ajax in October 2015, making 10 saves during the 1-1 draw.

Horvath then headed to Belgian side Club Brugge in January 2017, making 51 appearances as the club won the First Division three times, plus the Super Cup too.

Snapped up by Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in July 2021, he made 11 appearances last season, with seven in the Championship, as he came on to replace an injured Brice Samba in the final minute of the play-off final win over Huddersfield Town.

With the Reds promoted to the Premier League, and tipped to bring in Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson on loan, plus Burnley stopper Wayne Hennessey, then Daily Telegraph reporter John Percy has reported that will free up Horvath to move to Kenilworth Road.