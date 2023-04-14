Hatters to be without defender for a few weeks due to 'innocuous' injury
Osho missing after lengthy run in the team recently
Luton will be without defender Gabe Osho for a the next few weeks after he suffered a knee injury in training recently.
The 24-year-old had become a mainstay of Town’s back three in recent weeks, starting the club’s last 12 league and cup games before missing out on Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Blackpool.
He is now definitely out of tomorrow’s trip to Rotherham United and isn’t expected to feature against Middlesbrough either in just over a weeks time, as Hatters boss Rob Edwards said: “Unfortunately, he’s going to be missing for a few weeks now.
"He just rocked his knee the day before the (Blackpool) game.
"He was fine on the training, it was a really innocuous one, but it’s going to be missing for a few weeks now, unfortunately.
"We don’t know exactly on the timeframe, but we’ll see.