Hatters to be without defender for a few weeks due to 'innocuous' injury

Luton will be without defender Gabe Osho for a the next few weeks after he suffered a knee injury in training recently.

The 24-year-old had become a mainstay of Town’s back three in recent weeks, starting the club’s last 12 league and cup games before missing out on Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Blackpool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is now definitely out of tomorrow’s trip to Rotherham United and isn’t expected to feature against Middlesbrough either in just over a weeks time, as Hatters boss Rob Edwards said: “Unfortunately, he’s going to be missing for a few weeks now.

Town defender Gabe Osho is out

"He just rocked his knee the day before the (Blackpool) game.

"He was fine on the training, it was a really innocuous one, but it’s going to be missing for a few weeks now, unfortunately.

Advertisement

Advertisement