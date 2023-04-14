News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
3 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
5 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
5 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
6 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Hatters to be without defender for a few weeks due to 'innocuous' injury

Osho missing after lengthy run in the team recently

By Mike Simmonds
Published 14th Apr 2023, 07:45 BST- 1 min read

Luton will be without defender Gabe Osho for a the next few weeks after he suffered a knee injury in training recently.

The 24-year-old had become a mainstay of Town’s back three in recent weeks, starting the club’s last 12 league and cup games before missing out on Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Blackpool.

He is now definitely out of tomorrow’s trip to Rotherham United and isn’t expected to feature against Middlesbrough either in just over a weeks time, as Hatters boss Rob Edwards said: “Unfortunately, he’s going to be missing for a few weeks now.

Town defender Gabe Osho is outTown defender Gabe Osho is out
Town defender Gabe Osho is out
Most Popular

"He just rocked his knee the day before the (Blackpool) game.

"He was fine on the training, it was a really innocuous one, but it’s going to be missing for a few weeks now, unfortunately.

"We don’t know exactly on the timeframe, but we’ll see.

Related topics:LutonBlackpoolRotherham UnitedMiddlesbrough