Hatters to face Portsmouth and Rochdale as pre-season schedule is announced

Luton have announced their pre-season schedule

Luton will take on League One side Portsmouth and recently relegated to League Two Rochdale in their pre-season schedule starting next month.

The Hatters begin as usual with a trip to Southern League neighbours Hitchin Town on Saturday, July 3.

Spectators will be allowed at Top Field for the 3pm kick-off, with 650 tickets going on sale via the Canaries’ website at www.hitchintownfc.club from 9am on Saturday morning.

It is hoped that more will become available following the Government’s announcement on June 21 too.

A week later, the Hatters will take on Rochdale, where defender Gabriel Osho spent time on loan at last term, in a behind-closed-doors match at a neutral venue, to close a week-long UK training camp.

On Wednesday, July 14, Town will travel to Bedford Town, with the Eagles releasing ticket details on their website in the coming days.

Nathan Jones' side are on the road once more on Saturday, July 17 with a trip to National League outfit Boreham Wood at 3pm.

Tickets will be available for the Meadow Park fixture via the home club’s website.

The Hatters then return to Kenilworth Road on Saturday, July 24, taking on Portsmouth, who remained in the third tier after failing to make the play-offs last season.