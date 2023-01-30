Hatters to face Southampton and former boss Nathan Jones in the FA Cup if they beat Grimsby
Luton Town will travel to former manager Nathan Jones’ Southampton side in the FA Cup fifth round if they can see off League Two Grimsby Town in their fourth round replay next week.
The Welshman left Kenilworth Road to take at St Mary’s in November, with backroom staff Alan Sheehan and Chris Cohen accompanying him to the south coast.
He has earned wins against Crystal Palace and Blackpool in the competition so far, and will now take on the Hatters, if they can defeat the Mariners next month.