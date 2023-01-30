News you can trust since 1891
Hatters to face Southampton and former boss Nathan Jones in the FA Cup if they beat Grimsby

Fifth round draw pits Town against the Saints if they see off Mariners

By Mike Simmonds
46 minutes ago - 1 min read
Former Luton boss Nathan Jones is now in charge of Southampton
Luton Town will travel to former manager Nathan Jones’ Southampton side in the FA Cup fifth round if they can see off League Two Grimsby Town in their fourth round replay next week.

The Welshman left Kenilworth Road to take at St Mary’s in November, with backroom staff Alan Sheehan and Chris Cohen accompanying him to the south coast.

He has earned wins against Crystal Palace and Blackpool in the competition so far, and will now take on the Hatters, if they can defeat the Mariners next month.

