Hatters to face Sunderland in the play-offs after crazy last day sees Black Cats finish sixth

Luton will take on Sunderland in the Championship play-offs after a crazy final day of the season this afternoon.

With a dramatically changed Hatters side playing out a meaningless goalless draw with Hull City at Kenilworth Road, all the excitement came away from Bedfordshire, with four of the five teams who could end up sixth having a spell in the final spot throughout the 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of kick-off, Town’s opponents started as Millwall, the Black Cats having started the day in seventh position, needing a number of results to go their way to make it into the top six.

Luke Freeman slides in against Hull City this afternoon

An early goal for the Lions saw it quickly change to Coventry, before the Sky Blues themselves led, and West Bromwich Albion’s opener at Swansea leave the Baggies in there for a short spell.

With Coventry being pegged back, and Millwall leading 3-1, half time came with Luton facing Coventry, until it was all change again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second period saw Rovers hit back to draw level at 3-3, with Sunderland going 3-0 up at Preston to put them above Gary Rowett's side on goal difference in sixth.

The Lions couldn't find a winner, conceding late on to lose out 4-3, and with the Sky Blues holding on to draw 1-1 at the Riverside, it meant Tony Mowbray’s outfit now await Luton, the first leg at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, with the reverse fixture at Kenilworth Road next Tuesday night.

Edwards revealed afterwards he wasn’t paying attention during events unfolding in front of him, as they now face another trip to Wearside after drawing 1-1 back in March, saying: “It sounds like it was quite exciting out there!

“No, no point as soon as the whistle goes we’ll find out, so we stick to what our plan was and we were able to try and get the right minutes to people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s another difficult game, whoever it was going to be.

"We knew it was going to be difficult, big, big stadium, big football club.