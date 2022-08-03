Hatters to faces Potters after Addicks friendly is cancelled

Luton’s Development squad’s scheduled fixture against Charlton Athletic U23s, due to take place on Friday, has been cancelled.
Paul Hart’s side were meant to take on the Addicks at Hitchin Town’s Top Field stadium, but will instead head to fellow Championship side Stoke City’s training ground for a match against the club’s Premier League 2 Division 2 side.
The team were in action on Tuesday afternoon as attacker Admiral Muskwe netted twice and Harry Isted saved a penalty during a 2-0 win over Reading at Kenilworth Road.