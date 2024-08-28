Hatters to keep an eye on Belgian defender after his move to Luton wouldn't 'work out'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ngoy to stay with Standard Liege

Hatters chief Rob Edwards has confirmed the club will keep an eye on Standard Liege defender Nathan Ngoy after revealing the youngster’s hotly anticipated move to Kenilworth Road wouldn’t ‘work out’.

Speculation had been increasing that Town were closing on in acquiring the 21-year-old, who began his career with Anderlecht’s academy, from the Jupiler Pro League side, with reports emanating over the weekend that he was due in Luton for a medical to put pen to paper on a deal worth around €5m. However, that suddenly fell through yesterday, with Ngoy, who has represented Belgium at U16s, U17s and U19s level, ultimately staying put at the Maurice Dufrasne Stadium.

Belgian journalist Kevin Sauvage stated: “Dramatic turn of events in the Nathan Ngoy case in Sclessin. The two clubs had reached an agreement in the middle of last week for an amount of €5 million with 10% on the next sale. The player was even supposed to travel to England over the weekend to finalize the case.

Standard Liege defender Nathan Ngoy won't be joining Luton Town in the transfer window - pic: BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

“But Monday marked a turning point in this matter. While everything seemed to be in order, Luton Town, has, according to our information, finally backtracked. Nathan Ngoy will ultimately not sign with Thomas Kaminski's club. The Standardman is already back at Sclessin where he has made himself available to his coach. This turnaround came while Standard was actively looking for a replacement.”

Asked about a move for the player who has made 39 senior appearances so far, then speaking after yesterday’s Carabao Cup exit at the hands of QPR, Edwards said: “He’s someone that we liked and there was interest there, but it’s just not going to work out in this window. He’s one that we can keep an eye on, we’ll keep a close eye on and see how he progresses.”