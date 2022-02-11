Hatters to pocket an extra £125,000 for televised FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea
Town will be live on BBC next month
Luton will have their coffers boosted by an extra £125,000 after their fifth round tie at home to Chelsea was picked for live coverage on the BBC yesterday.
The Hatters' clash against the eight-time winners and current Champions League holders, who they played in the fourth round last season, beaten 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, was confirmed to take place on Wednesday, March 2, kick-off at 7.15pm.
With the game broadcast on BBC One, it will take the money earned by Town for their cup run so far to £329,500, following the £172,000 picked up for winning the third and fourth round matches with Harrogate and Cambridge United, plus the £32,500 for the Red Button coverage of their victory at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.
Should Luton get past Thomas Tuchel's side at Kenilworth Road, they will also receive another £180,000 from the competition prize fund.
Full schedule
Tuesday March, 1
Peterborough United v Manchester City (7.15pm) – Live on ITV
Crystal Palace v Stoke City (7.30pm) – Live on BBC Red Button
Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur (7.55pm) – Live on BBC One
Wednesday, March 2
Luton Town v Chelsea (7.15pm) – Live on BBC One
Southampton v West Ham United (7.30pm) BBC Red Button
Liverpool v Norwich City (8.15pm) – Live on ITV
Thursday, March 3
Everton v Boreham Wood (8.15pm) – Live on ITV
Monday, March 7
Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town (7.30pm) – Live on ITV4