Hatters to pocket an extra £125,000 for televised FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea

Luton will have their coffers boosted by an extra £125,000 after their fifth round tie at home to Chelsea was picked for live coverage on the BBC yesterday.

The Hatters' clash against the eight-time winners and current Champions League holders, who they played in the fourth round last season, beaten 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, was confirmed to take place on Wednesday, March 2, kick-off at 7.15pm.

With the game broadcast on BBC One, it will take the money earned by Town for their cup run so far to £329,500, following the £172,000 picked up for winning the third and fourth round matches with Harrogate and Cambridge United, plus the £32,500 for the Red Button coverage of their victory at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

Luton will take on Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round

Should Luton get past Thomas Tuchel's side at Kenilworth Road, they will also receive another £180,000 from the competition prize fund.

Full schedule

Tuesday March, 1

Peterborough United v Manchester City (7.15pm) – Live on ITV

Crystal Palace v Stoke City (7.30pm) – Live on BBC Red Button

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur (7.55pm) – Live on BBC One

Wednesday, March 2

Luton Town v Chelsea (7.15pm) – Live on BBC One

Southampton v West Ham United (7.30pm) BBC Red Button

Liverpool v Norwich City (8.15pm) – Live on ITV

Thursday, March 3

Everton v Boreham Wood (8.15pm) – Live on ITV

Monday, March 7