Hatters to visit Blues in Beds Senior Cup

Luton Town will be away in the Beds Senior Cup first round

Luton Town have been drawn against SSML Premier Division side Dunstable Town in the Bedfordshire Senior Cup first round.

The match will take place at Creasey Park and is scheduled for Tuesday, January 18, kick-off at 7.45pm, with the Blues now managed by former Hatter Joe Deeney.

The other first round ties sees Bedford Town host Barton Rovers, with Crawley Green entertaining Arlesey Town.

Kempston Rovers are at home to Leighton Town, while Potton United visit Biggleswade Town.

AFC Dunstable, Biggleswade FC and Biggleswade United were all given byes to the next round.

Should Luton get through, they will head to Kempston Rovers or Leighton Town on Tuesday, February 15, kick-off again at 7.45pm.

The winners of Bedford v Barton take on the winners of Biggleswade or Potton, while Biggleswade FC host AFC Dunstable and Biggleswade United are at home to Crawley Green or Arlesey Town.

Luton last won the competition in 2018 beating Biggleswade Town 4-3 at Kenilworth Road, while they also lifted the trophy in 2012, with a 5-4 after extra time against Dunstable Town.

They have been crowned champions nine times in total, with victories in 1897, 1899, 1901–02, 1904, 1906 and 1944.