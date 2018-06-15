Hatters to visit West Brom in Carabao Cup

Luton Town have been drawn at Championship side West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup first round.

The draw, that was made in Vietnam this morning, gave Nathan Jones' side their first away tie at this stage of the competition since August 2007, as they will visit the Baggies, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Hatters' most recent visit to the Hawthorns was a Championship clash in January 2007 when Luton had led 2-1 through Keith Keane and Warren Feeney, only to see two late goals by Kevin Phillips win it for the hosts, who had former Town stars Curtis Davies and John Hartson in their ranks.

Luton did emerge victorious during a Division One fixture in April 1996, Bontcho Guentchev and Kim Grant on target in a 2-0 win.

The tie will be played on the week commencing August 13.