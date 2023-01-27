Hatters trio including top scorer Morris are all passed fit for Grimsby FA Cup clash

Town top scorer Carlton Morris has been passed fit for the weekend

Luton’s top scorer Carlton Morris and fellow forward Cauley Woodrow have both been declared fit for tomorrow’s FA Cup fourth round clash against Grimsby Town.

The pair were absent from Saturday’s 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic in the Championship with calf injuries, as in their absence, Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo scored the goals that earned Town all three points.

Asked about their fitness ahead of the Mariners’ visit, boss Rob Edwards, speaking on Thursday afternoon, said: “He’s (Morris) fit and trained today with the group so that was a real positive, Cauley Woodrow the same.”

There were also no worries over Gabe Oshgo either, the defender going off after an hour at the DW Stadium for Reece Burke, as Edwards continued: “It was a dead leg that one.

"It was starting to stiffen up into the second half.

“He actually received it in the warm-up, but he’s fine.”

Luton had expected to have a week off to prepare for their following match, a home contest with Stoke City next weekend, but they will now face Cardiff City at Kenilworth Road beforehand, the Bluebirds’ visit moved to Tuesday night.

On whether that changes his selection plans for the cup clash, with the league contest in mind, Edwards said: “No, the next game as far as I’m concerned is the most important.

“There is little things going on in my head about minutes and who plays where but as far as I’m concerned, this game right now is the most important one.

"We want to try and win it, then we can deal with Cardiff on Sunday, we will start getting our heads on that when we’re in recovering and training on Sunday.”

During the last round 1-1 draw with Wigan, Edwards opted to name midfielder Casey Pettit on the bench, with U18s attacker Jayden Luker also included in the 18.

Asked if it was something he was considering repeating, the Town chief added: “We’re always thinking about it.

"We have got a strong group and we’ve got people back so there are some big decisions to make for the weekend.