Hatters trio return to training ahead of Fleetwood trip

Hatters trio Kazenga LuaLua, Elliot Lee and Harry Cornick are all back in training now ahead of this weekend's trip to Fleetwood Town.

LuaLua missed the 3-0 win over Wycombe at the weekend with a hamstring injury, while Cornick has been out since New Year’s Day, Lee last featuring in the FA Cup home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on January 15.

On the chances of them featuring at Highbury this weekend, Harford said: “Kaz is back training now, he’s only joined in the last two or three days, but the sun’s out, it’s nice and bright, the pitch is a bit flatter and the boys were on fire this morning.

“It was a pleasure to watch them training, it was really sharp and bright.

“They’re (Lee and Cornick) both training, back in with the squad and have been in for the last two or three days.

“So they are back, whether they’ll be available for selection, we don’t know yet.

“We’ll assess them after training today and see where we are.”

There does remain a doubt over Luke Berry, who came off in the second half during Luton’s 19th game without a defeat in the league at the weekend.

Harford continued: “Luke hasn’t trained today, but he’ll probably train tomorrow.

“We’re getting there, there’s only Glen (Rea) now, who we believe is a long-term injury, we’re more or less back to full strength.”

When the quartet are all available for selection, then Harford will be left with a real selection poser, but it’s what he wanted after strengthening with five new additions during January.

He added: “With the support of the board, we were in a magnificent position when the window closed and it would have been naive or silly of us not to strengthen and give us a good choice for the run-in.

“There would have been nothing worse than going into the run-in with a shortage of players.

“So we thought we’d bulk up on players and hopefully have enough to get us in and around where we want to be.

“We have got a strong squad, I believe we strengthened the squad in the window, so that gives us, I believe, an advantage in terms of towards the run-in.

“We get some of the players back from injury and suspensions, so we’re in a strong position and we have a good group to choose from.”