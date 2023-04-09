Luton Town’s trip to fellow play-off chasers Blackburn Rovers has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

As a result, the game, which was due to be played on Saturday, April 29, will now take place on Monday, May 1 and kick off at 5.30pm.

A statement on the Hatters’ official website said: “Selection for Sky Sports coverage means that this match will not be available on the live iFollow stream to overseas subscribers in countries where the EFL has agreed an international broadcast deal, and the local broadcaster elects to show it.

Luton head to Blackburn Rovers later this month

“However, if the local broadcaster elects NOT to show the match, then it WILL be available on the iFollow stream for overseas subscribers in that country.