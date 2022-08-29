News you can trust since 1891

Hatters' trip to Hull switched for live Sky Sports coverage

Town’s trip to the Tigers next month is moved

By Mike Simmonds
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:23 am
Hatters' trip to Hull will be live on Sky
Hatters' trip to Hull will be live on Sky

Luton Town’s Championship clash at Hull City has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

The game was due to be played on Saturday, October 1 at 3pm, but will now take place on Friday, September 30, starting at 8pm.

A club statement said: “Selection for Sky Sports coverage means that this match will not be available on the live iFollow stream to overseas subscribers in countries where the EFL has agreed an international broadcast deal, and the local broadcaster elects to show it.

“However, in a change for the 2022-23 season, if the local broadcaster elects NOT to show the match, then it WILL be available on the iFollow stream for overseas subscribers in that country.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes our loyal supporters, but we have no control over the selection of our matches for live coverage.

“Ticket information for this fixture will also be confirmed in due course.”

