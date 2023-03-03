Hatters' trip to Millwall on Good Friday is selected for live coverage by Sky Sports

Town will take on Millwall in front of the Sky TV cameras once more

Luton Town’s trip to Millwall on Good Friday has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

As a result, the kick-off time at The New Den for the match on Friday, April 7 has been brought forward from 3pm to 12.30pm.

A club statement said: “Selection for Sky Sports coverage means that this match will not be available on the live iFollow stream to overseas subscribers in countries where the EFL has agreed an international broadcast deal, and the local broadcaster elects to show it.

“However, if the local broadcaster elects NOT to show the match, then it WILL be available on the iFollow stream for overseas subscribers in that country.”

Town hosted the Lions on Tuesday night, that game also televised, with the contest finishing 2-2 after Elijah Adebayo and Luke Berry scored to ensure Town came back from 2-0 down to earn a point against their play-off rivals.

Speaking to Sky after the game, Hatters midfielder Jordan Clark said: “It’s massive at this time of the season.

"Obviously we want to win the game but when you’re behind, you don’t want to lose the game, so we’ll take a point.