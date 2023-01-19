Jack Lorentzen-Jones scored from the penalty spot for Luton

Luton Town U17s made it a fine week for the club’s academy by beating Arsenal U17s in the London Cup on Tuesday.

The Hatters had led 2-0 in the first half, an own goal putting them ahead, before Jack Lorentzen-Jones converted from the penalty spot after a Gunners defender handled on the line.

Claude Kayibanda then added a third in the second period to ensure Town ran out handsome victors.

Hatters: Cai Hockey, Isaiah Harvey, Claude Kayibanda, Christian Chigozie, Max Scott, Axel Piesold, Marcus Warren, Charlie Trustram, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Will Houghton, Tate Xavier-Jones.