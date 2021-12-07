Hatters U18s are knocked out of the FA Youth Cup by Burnley U18s

Oliver Lynch missed a great chance for the Hatters

Luton U18s were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup at the third round stage this evening following a 3-0 defeat at Category One opponents Burnley.

With a fierce wind swirling at the County Ground in Lancashire, the visitors had a great early chance when Jake Burger cut inside and saw his shot deflected behind by Keelan Williams.

The Clarets should have taken the lead when Dan Sassi headed wide, before Tyrelle Newton and Josh Allen combined well to send Oliver Lynch through for a glorious opportunity that he could only sidefoot tamely at keeper Sam Waller.

McJannet went even closer just before the half hour mark, Irish U19 international Ed McJannet rattling the crossbar from range.

However, Burnley then took the lead on 31 minutes, Jack Leckie keeping a corner alive for Will Hugill to open the scoring, beating Jacob Cowler from close range.

Crucially, the hosts then had their second on the stroke of half time, when Sean Etaluku escaped on the right and when his shot was saved by Cowler, George Walters swivelled to make it 2-0.

After the break, Town pushed hard to pull one back, Newton racing on to a long clearance from Cowler, but couldn't beat Waller, while a corner saw Adam Wedd's header claimed by the keeper.

Cowler's reactions prevented Kade Ratchford, but he was helpless to stop a third arriving when Etaluku's cross-shot cannoned off Wedd and into the net on 65 minutes.

Luton had their moments in the closing stages, with Josh Allen appealing for a penalty and sub Millar Matthews-Lewis causing problems, but there was to be no consolation and Burnley went through to face either Fleetwood Town or Liverpool.

Burnley: Waller; Williams, Leckie, Sassi, McCullough; Etaluku, Bauress, Hugill, Ratchford (Couch 74); Coppack, Walters (Bryan 77).

Subs not used: Casper, James, Westley, Behan, Grant.

Luton: Cowler; Pinnington (Odell 77), Bateson, Wedd, Heron; Corbit (C), Burger, Newton, McJannet; Lynch (Matthews-Lewis 65), Allen.