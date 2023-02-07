Luton Town’s FA Youth Cup adventure was ended at the fifth round stage last night with a narrow 3-2 defeat to Preston North End at Kenilworth Road.

The hosts, who had won the EFL Youth Alliance South-East Division title in the week, started well, as in front of almost 1,000 supporters, Jayden Luker drove them forward.

Alan McCormack’s side had the lead on 17 minutes when Jacob Vickers’ shot was parried by Tommy Davis, Oli Lynch able to convert the rebound.

Preston were level eight minutes later though when Kitt Nelson's shot deflected into the path of Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile who stooped to head home.

Town were inches away from retaking the lead, Luker’s low cross met by Millar Matthews-Lewis who blasted his attempt against the post.

It was the Lilywhites who scored next, as on 45 minutes, Finlay Cross-Adair stabbed home.

Luton were deservedly level before the break though, Matthews-Lewis powerfully heading Archie Heron's cross home at the far post.

Millar Matthews-Lewis was on target for Luton's U18s in the FA Youth Cup

In the second period, Preston took control just after the hour, Kian Best picking out the top corner from 22 yards.

The Hatters had struggled to create any clear-cut chances until late on, when Heron’s cross along the six yard box eluded both Lynch and substitute Jamie Odegah.

Jake Burger saw his attempt to equaliser fly over, as Jack Lorentzen-Jones’ mazy run and ball into the box was cleared away, with Luker seeing a shot blocked, as the Hatters’ fine run in the competition was over.

Town: Bentley, Pinnington (c), Johnson, Burger, Bateson, Vickers, Martucci (Lorentzen-Jones 77), Luker, Lynch, Heron, Matthews-Lewis (Odegah 69).

Subs not used: Hemlin, Odell-Bature, Moffat, Giwa, Hockey (GK)

North End: Davis, Wallbank, Slater, Kamara, Taylor, Best, Seary, Mawene, Cross-Adair, Nelson (Horan 90), Rodriguez-Gentile (Wilson 79).

Subs not used: Pemberton, Pradic, Pasiek, Eccleston, Havard.