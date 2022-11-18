Youngster Zack Nelson has been in terrific form for the Hatters U18s this season - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton Town U18s have been drawn away to Birmingham City U18s in the FA Youth Cup third round.

The Hatters will head to their opponents, who ply their trade in the U18 Professional Development League, where they sit seventh in the North Division following three wins, one draw and five losses from nine games so far, scoring 18 goals and conceding 21.

The Blues have won their last two matches though, beating Crewe 2-1 and Coventry 3-2, as they host a Luton side in supreme confidence this season, sitting top of the EFL Youth Alliance Group C table with 10 wins from 10, finding the net 46 times and breached on just five occasions.