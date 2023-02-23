Luton Town U18s midfielder Oliver Hemlin has moved to Southern League Division One Central side Kempston Rovers on an initial one month youth loan.

The teenager has played his part in the Hatters’ EFL Youth Alliance South East Division title-winning campaign this season, scoring some crucial goals.

He has now headed to Hillgrounds to join the The Walnut Boys who are sitting mid-table and host play-off chasing Didcot this weekend.

A statement on the Hatters’ Academy Twitter page said: “U18 player Ollie Hemlin has joined @Kempston_Rovers on an initial one month youth loan.

"Best of luck with your time at The Walnut Boys Ollie!”

