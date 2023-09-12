Hatters U18s suffer Youth Alliance Cup defeat to Cambridge as U16s are beaten by Bournemouth
Luton Town U18s were knocked out of the Youth Alliance Cup at the second round stage on Saturday following a 4-3 defeat against Cambridge United.
In a closely fought tie, Tate Xavier-Jones, Jack Lorentzen-Jones and Charlie Emery were on target for Alex Lawless' side, but they were edged out by the U's.
Hatters: Lucas Thomas, Tyrell Giwa, Isaiah Harvey, Charlie Emery, Claude Kayibanda, Max Scott, Martins, Charlie Trustram, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Tate Xavier-Jones, Will Houghton.
Subs: Warren, Ioannides, Akinya, Shepherd, Pipa.
The U16s also suffered cup disappointment as Craig Alcock's squad travelled down to the south coast on Saturday morning to take on AFC Bournemouth in a knockout qualifier for the Premier League National tournament.
A 2-2 finish after extra-time meant penalties were needed, as the Cherries progressed in the shootout, winning 4-3.
Hatters: Booth, O'Brien, Roberts-Edema, Chigozie, Routh, Benagr, Gregory, Fox, Deurell-Benito, Hincapie-Alfonso, Anning.
Subs: Dean, Angol, Kirby, Clark, Ed-Okuongbowa, Trialist.
Both the Hatters' U18s and U16s travel to Sutton United this weekend.