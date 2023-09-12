News you can trust since 1891
Hatters U18s suffer Youth Alliance Cup defeat to Cambridge as U16s are beaten by Bournemouth

Two losses for Luton’s youngsters at the weekend
By Mike Simmonds
Published 12th Sep 2023, 07:07 BST- 1 min read
Luton Town U18s were knocked out of the Youth Alliance Cup at the second round stage on Saturday following a 4-3 defeat against Cambridge United.

In a closely fought tie, Tate Xavier-Jones, Jack Lorentzen-Jones and Charlie Emery were on target for Alex Lawless' side, but they were edged out by the U's.

Hatters: Lucas Thomas, Tyrell Giwa, Isaiah Harvey, Charlie Emery, Claude Kayibanda, Max Scott, Martins, Charlie Trustram, Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Tate Xavier-Jones, Will Houghton.

Jack Lorentzen-Jones was on target for Luton's U18s against Cambridge - pic: Luton Town FCJack Lorentzen-Jones was on target for Luton's U18s against Cambridge - pic: Luton Town FC
Subs: Warren, Ioannides, Akinya, Shepherd, Pipa.

The U16s also suffered cup disappointment as Craig Alcock's squad travelled down to the south coast on Saturday morning to take on AFC Bournemouth in a knockout qualifier for the Premier League National tournament.

A 2-2 finish after extra-time meant penalties were needed, as the Cherries progressed in the shootout, winning 4-3.

Hatters: Booth, O'Brien, Roberts-Edema, Chigozie, Routh, Benagr, Gregory, Fox, Deurell-Benito, Hincapie-Alfonso, Anning.

Subs: Dean, Angol, Kirby, Clark, Ed-Okuongbowa, Trialist.

Both the Hatters' U18s and U16s travel to Sutton United this weekend.

