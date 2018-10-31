Hatters U18s to face Posh in FA Youth Cup

Luton Town U18s have been drawn away to Peterborough United in the second round of the FA Youth Cup.

The Hatters youth team defeated Brentwood Town 4-1 last Friday, while Posh came through against Hullbridge 2-0 yesterday, with the date of the tie to be announced shortly.

Striker Connor Tomlinson scored four times in the opening half hour as Inigo Idiakez’s side saw off their Essex Senior League opponents at Kenilworth Road last week.

Tomlinson had his first in the 11th minute when, after a passing move that started at the back with goalkeeper Tiernan Parker, Avan Jones put in a low cross and the striker produced a neat near post finish.

A carbon copy involving the same duo produced the second five minutes later, and within another minute, Tomlinson had completed his treble, Josh Neufville setting him up for a right-footed finish from 12 yards out.

By the 29th minute he had his and his side’s fourth, this time latching on to a fine through ball to dink his shot over the onrushing Brentwood keeper Robert Horgan from the edge of the box.

Action from the Hatters U18s' win over Brentwood

Two great chances soon followed for Neufville, the second saved by Horgan with his legs, before the winger cut in and stung the keeper’s hands with a 25-yarder in the 35th minute.

Horgan was soon denying Josh Boorn too, before he set up his strike partner Tomlinson for what looked like number five – but this time his curling effort from outside the box was just too high.

Horgan prevented Tomlinson getting that fifth in the dying seconds of the first half with another good save, before Parker was called into action for the first time at the other end, racing off his line to deny Jake Alderton.

A scrappy start to the second half saw Hatters defenders Dequane Wilson-Braithwaite, Toby Byron and Jones go into referee Joel Mannix’s notepad.

Jonas Kalonda shot straight at Horgan in the 53rd minute, before Brentwood started to come into the game just before the hour, Brandon Wood forcing Parker into a save from a 25-yard free-kick and Ryain Metsha heading over from close range.

Captain, Max Prior then went on a surging run from midfield and extended Parker once again with their best move of the night.

Tomlinson twice went close again – denied the second time by Horgan – before Brentwood were handed a goal as sub Lewis Swindells’ backpass wasn’t dealt with by Parker and Frankie Goodall slotted into an empty net.

Drew Richardson went close, while Parker was at full stretch to prevent Goodall’s deflected 20-yarder nestling in the bottom corner of his net, before tipping over Wood’s shot that was destined for the top corner.