Jake Burger scored Luton U18s' first goal against QPR U18s this evening

Luton Town U18s knocked out higher level opponents for the second round running as they defeated QPR U18s 3-1 in the FA Youth Cup at Kenilworth Road this evening.

A classic game of two halves saw the hosts look like they could rack up a cricket score in the first half, before Rangers took over the ascendancy in the second period, the Hatters forced to hang on at times.

Advertisement

Hang on they did though, even going on to net another goal to their tally late on to calm any nerves, adding the U18 Professional Development League Two South side to their list of conquests having beaten Birmingham City in the previous stage.

They had to do it the hard way too, behind inside 60 seconds when a ball in from the right was met by the advancing Teddy Lawrence and his effort went through the legs of keeper Sam Bentley to give the hosts a tremendous start.

Town threatened an equaliser, hat-trick hero from the last round Zack Nelson fizzing one over, but they weren't behind for long, a deep corner met by the completely unmarked Jake Vickers, his downward header impishly backheeled in by Jake Burger.

Nelson had another blast deflected, while Millar Matthews-Lewis tried for goal, Harry Cant holding on low down.

Advertisement

Luton pressed for a second and they got it on 11 minutes when skipper Jacob Pinnington burst down the right and his cross took a large deflection which fell perfectly for Oli Lynch at the back post who tapped in from a yard out.

Not happy with the lead, Luton looked to increase it, as they appeared capable of scoring with every attack, Archie Heron unable to beat Cant with two attempts, Joe Johnson picking out the run of Nelson, only for the attacker to slice behind.

Advertisement

Town were then lulled slightly, as finally beginning to enjoy the better of proceedings, Kieran Petrie's hopeful curler was easy for Bentley midway through the half.

If that was simple, there was nothing simple about his next stop, Bentley making a magnificent reaction save to prevent Rayan Kolli from restoring parity, deflecting his close blast on to the bar and away.

Advertisement

Luton began to creep back into the ascendancy though, Heron trying to pick out the top corner on 35 minutes as it whistled over, Nelson's low drive kicked away.

After the break, QPR looked a different side, Rayan Kolli's low drive well handled by Bentley as Town struggled to get out of their own half early on.

Advertisement

With 55 gone, Petrie should really have levelled after he was picked out inside the area, only to miss the target.

Rangers remained the more likely, sub Jabari Christmas on after 66 minutes and almost having an instant impact, flashing narrowly wide, although Luton did then have their first opportunity, Lynch escaping on the left and shooting against the legs of Cant.

Advertisement

The visitors kept pressing, Bentley saving from both Lorent Talla and Christmas, while centre halves Vickers and Jack Bateson dug in, before on 72 minutes the hosts went from defence to attack to extend their advantage.

A long clearance saw Lynch flick the ball on and Matthews-Lewis showed great strength to hold it up, laying off for Nelson to nonchalantly sidefoot into the bottom corner with a finish of real class.

Advertisement

With time starting to run out, Bentley produced some further heroics in parrying from Kolli at full stretch, as Jack Leahy dragged behind from a decent position, with Sam Bagan nodding over at the back post.

Town weren't bothered any further though, as Alan McCormack's side holding on for another excellent victory in the competition.

Advertisement

Hatters: Sam Bentley, Jacob Pinnington (C), Joe Johnson, Jack Bateson, Jacob Vickers, Archie Heron, Jayden Luker (Rio Martucci 46), Oli Lynch, Zack Nelson, Millar Matthews-Lewis (Jamie Odegah 74).

Subs not used: Ollie Hemlin, Josh Odell-Bature, Darcy Moffat, Tyrell Giwa, Cal Hockey.

Advertisement

Rangers: Harry Cant, Guilherme Siqueira, Jake Leahy (Sam Bagan 83), Shannon Brown (Alfie Tuck 55), Charlie McDonald, Samuel Sackey (Jabari Christmas 65), Teddy Lawrence, Rayan Kolli, Lorent Talla. Kieran Petrie.

Subs not used: Kacper Zapieraczynski, Moses Luzinda,

Advertisement

Referee: Dale Wootton.

Booked: Luker 39, McDonald 42, Brown 50, Burger 90.

Advertisement