Luton Town U18s will host QPR U18s in the FA Youth Cup fourth round after the R’s fought back from a goal down to beat Spurs U18s after extra time in their third round clash on Tuesday night.

With the game played at Stevenage's Lamex Stadium, the hosts dominated the early stages, taking the lead through Rio Kyerematen's goal just after the hour mark.

However, QPR levelled when Teddy Lawrence scrambled home an 88th-minute equaliser, as Kieran Petrie and Lawrence scored in extra time to send the Loftus Road club through.

Town will now entertain the U18 Professional Development League Two South outfit, who sit fourth in Group B after 11 games, with six wins and five defeats so far this term, the tie taking place before January 21, 2023.