Hatters U18s will host Spurs or QPR in the FA Youth Cup should Town beat Blues
Opponents known for Luton’s youngsters
Luton Town U18s will be at home to either Tottenham Hotspur or QPR in the FA Youth Cup fourth round should they make it past Birmingham City this week.
Despite a number of third round ties still to be played, including the Hatters trip to St Andrew’s scheduled for Monday evening, the draw for the following stage has been completed.
Victory for Town’s teens will see them potentially host U18 Premier League South side Spurs, currently fifth in the table, or the R’s, who play in the U18 Professional Development League Two South, where they sit fourth after 11 matches.
That match is to be played by Saturday, January 21, but first Luton head to the Blues, who are sixth in the U18 Professional Development League North Division, with three wins from their last three games, beating Crewe 2-1, Coventry 3-2 and Wigan 2-1.
Luton will go into the tie on the back of losing their first EFL Youth Alliance Group C clash recently, beaten 1-0 at Sutton United which ended their perfect 11-game winning run.
They did recover however to thrash Brentford 7-0 as they remain comfortably top of the table, 11 points clear of AFC Wimbledon and still with two games in hand.
Last term, Town went out at the third round in this competition, beaten 3-0 by Burnley, as did Birmingham, 5-1 against Blackburn Rovers.
Full fourth round draw: AFC Wimbledon v Leeds United or Accrington Stanley; Sheffield Wednesday v Wolverhampton Wanderers or Leicester City; Swansea City or Sunderland v Rochdale or Fulham; Newcastle United v Arsenal or Millwall; Burnley or Norwich City v Sheffield United or West Ham United; Lincoln City or Watford v Everton or Reading; Stoke City or Blackpool v Crystal Palace or Manchester United; Exeter City or Oxford United v Crewe Alexandra or Cardiff City; Port Vale v AFC Bournemouth or Liverpool; Birmingham City or Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur or Queens Park Rangers; Aston Villa or Brentford v Southampton; Colchester United or Cambridge United v Chelsea or Bradford City; Gillingham or Wigan Athletic v Preston North End or Rotherham United; Bristol City or Fleetwood Town v Southend United or Middlesbrough; Manchester City or Blackburn Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion or Dover Athletic; Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest or West Bromwich Albion.