Luton have found out their potential FA Youth Cup fourth round opponents

Luton Town U18s will be at home to either Tottenham Hotspur or QPR in the FA Youth Cup fourth round should they make it past Birmingham City this week.

Despite a number of third round ties still to be played, including the Hatters trip to St Andrew’s scheduled for Monday evening, the draw for the following stage has been completed.

Victory for Town’s teens will see them potentially host U18 Premier League South side Spurs, currently fifth in the table, or the R’s, who play in the U18 Professional Development League Two South, where they sit fourth after 11 matches.

That match is to be played by Saturday, January 21, but first Luton head to the Blues, who are sixth in the U18 Professional Development League North Division, with three wins from their last three games, beating Crewe 2-1, Coventry 3-2 and Wigan 2-1.

Luton will go into the tie on the back of losing their first EFL Youth Alliance Group C clash recently, beaten 1-0 at Sutton United which ended their perfect 11-game winning run.

They did recover however to thrash Brentford 7-0 as they remain comfortably top of the table, 11 points clear of AFC Wimbledon and still with two games in hand.

Last term, Town went out at the third round in this competition, beaten 3-0 by Burnley, as did Birmingham, 5-1 against Blackburn Rovers.