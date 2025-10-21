Hatters U21s are no match for experienced Bees in Premier League Cup

Premier League Cup: Luton Town U21s 1 Brentford U21s 6

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town’s U21s put up a brave performance before they were eventually beaten 6-1 by Brentford U21s in their Premier League Cup group stage clash at Kenilworth Road this evening.

Up against a vastly experienced Bees side who contained Fabio Carvalho, the forward once tearing the Hatters apart when at Fulham in a 7-0 thrashing for the Cottagers, going on to play for Liverpool, RB Leipzig and Hull City since. They also had Iceland international goalkeeper Hakon Valdimarsson between the posts, who kept a clean sheet in front of over 80,000 at Wembley during a 1-0 victory against England 12 months ago, along with a number who had played in the Premier League before including Yunus Konak, Paris Maghoma and Gustavo Nunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite that, it was the hosts who had the lead after just four minutes, a lovely move seeing Dylan Stitt have his heels clipped by Benjamin Arthur as he turned, the free kick then swung into the box by Jack Lorentzen-Jones where it fell for centre half Finley Evans to fire into the net. Stitt had appeals for a penalty turned down shortly afterwards, while an entertaining opening saw Oliver Shield go close for the Bees, firing wide when breaking into the box.

Luton U21s were well beaten by Brentford U21s in the Premier League Cup

Shield then managed to get his next effort on target on 13 minutes, Henry Blackledge gathering at his near post, as Stitt tried his luck from distance, which was easy for Valdimarsson, as when Luton did get to attack, they looked a cohesive unit. The Hatters had the ball in the net again midway through the first half, another free kick causing problems as Fox’s delivery was volleyed in excellently by Enoch Kwame Anson, only for the linesman’s flag to chalk it off.

Town were matching their opponents for effort, defending with a real tigerish intent, as Evans also showed he could bring the ball out from the back too to good effect getting deep into enemy territory. Brentford were then level on the half hour though as Paris Maghoma was given a bit too much time some 20 yards from goal, and he needed no second invitation to hammer beyond Blackledge.

The dangerous Shield overlapped and dinked over an inviting cross for Andre Grey to put his downwards header wide from about a yard out. With 38 minutes gone, Luton somehow didn’t retake the lead though when Stitt was left all alone and escaped the attentions of the defence to go clean through. He rounded Valdimarsson but seemingly didn’t trust his left foot, trying to walk the ball in only to see Benjamin Arthur get back to block the ball on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asamoh Junior’s blast from 25 yards was handled by the keeper but Bees took the lead in first half stoppage time when a superb mazy run from Nunes took him past three challenges and he ended up squaring the ball for Cavalho who couldn’t miss, and didn’t. Any faint hopes the Hatters had of getting back into the contest were dashed just three minutes into the second half as they conceded two penalties through fouls by Evans and Vladimir Paternoster, that were converted by Romelle Donovan and then Miles Harris.

The pick of the bunch arrived on 55 minutes though as Turkey U21 international Yunus Kovak unleashed a magnificent bicycle kick from near enough the penalty spot that gave Blackledge no chance and made 5-1. Luton then managed to stem the tide, as they almost grabbed another one themselves, Evans’ low shot drawing a decent stop from Vladimarsson.

Blackledge parried from Donovan, as although the rebound was tucked in, another flag was raised, as Town attacked through the doggedness of Jamie Odegah and Stitt, but the latter couldn’t get his shot off before a visiting defender was there to block. Evans once more was at the back post to meet Asamoah Junior’s cross as Valdimarsson dived low to hold, before Carvalho was then put through and confidently beat Blackledge

Stitt drilled wide from 20 yards, as Town stopper Blackledge did prevent Iwan Morgan from range late on, before Arthur header over from a matter of yards, with the overworked keeper repelling two efforts from Michel Boni in the latter stages to ensure he didn’t have to pick the ball out of his net again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatters: Henry Blackledge, Lloyd Asamoah Junior, Harry Fox (Dawid Gawel 78), Vladimir Paternoster ©, Enoch Kwame Anson, Finley Evans (Rufus Barnes 90), Jack Lorentzen-Jones, Zacharias Ioannides (Archie Shepherd 78), Jamie Odegah, Dylan Stitt, Charlie Trustram (Alvin Isufi 46). Subs not used: Lucas Thomas.

Bees: Hakon Valdimarsson, Oliver Shield, Andre Grey (Ethan Laidlow 64), Joshua Stephenson ©, Benjamin Arthur, Yunus Konak (Iwan Morgan 64), Romelle Donovan, Myles Harris, Fabio Carvalho (Michel Boni 85), Gustavo Nunes (Conor McManus 64), Paris Maghoma (Riley Owen 46). Booked: Blackledge 29, Kunuk 55, Fox 63.