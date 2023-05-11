Hatters U21s give MK Dons trialist a run-out during Southampton victory

Luton U21s gave a run-out to MK Dons youngster Tommy Blennerhassett during their final game of the season, a 3-2 win against Southampton B at Snows Stadium yesterday.

The 18-year-old striker has been on loan at Spartan South Midlands League Premier sides Tring Athletic and Potton United this term, scoring three goals in seven games for the latter.

He was then recalled and sent to Isthmian League South East Division side Lancing FC in March, netting on his debut in the 3-0 win over Three Bridges.

Ollie Lynch scored the winner for Luton U21s against Southampton B on Wednesday

Given an opportunity by Town, Blennerhassett started alongside Aribim Pepple upfront for the Hatters against their opponents who were presented with the Premier League 2 Division 2 title after the game.

Town went close first, Pepple denied by keeper Matt Hall, as Southampton also threatened, Kamari Doyle blazing over and Sam Bellis testing Jameson Horlick at his near post.

Blennerhassett shot straight at Hall, as just after the half hour mark, Ballard tried his luck twice, but the visitors then led on 33 minutes when a quick free kick saw Jake Burger’s delightful chip find the far corner.

Former Calgary striker Pepple doubled the advantage with a well-taken first time effort from just inside the area, but it was quickly 2-1 when Lewis Payne pulled one back from Sam Amo-Ameyaw’s pass.

After the break, Saints took just three minutes to level, Payne and Ballard combining for Amo-Ameyaw to find the bottom corner.

Saints pressed for a third, Ballard’s lob dropping wide, before the Hatters hit back, substitute Ollie Lynch rising highest to make it 3-2 with 10 minutes left.

Hatters: Jameson Horlick, Jacob Pinnington, Axel Piesold, Jack Bateson (C), Ben Tompkins, Archie Heron (Josh Allen 69), Jayden Luker, Aribim Pepple (Ollie Lynch 69), Jake Burger, Tommy Blennerhassett (Tobias Braney 69), Bene Benagr.

Sub not used: Millar Matthews-Lewis.