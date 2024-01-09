Hatters U21s head to Baggies as U18s beat United thanks to Trustram's late winner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton Town’s U21s are back in action this afternoon when they visit West Bromwich Albion in a friendly match.

The fixture, which is being played behind closed doors, will be held at the Baggies training ground, and kicks off at 1pm. Head coach Adrian Forbes could opt to use some of the club’s U18 players who strengthened their position at the top of the EFL Youth Alliance after coming back from a goal down to beat Cambridge United 2-1 on Saturday.

Although the Hatters dominated the opening 15 minutes, it was the U’s who went ahead against the run of play, an advantage they held at the interval. However, Alex Lawless’ side kept going after the break and levelled with 20 minutes to go when Sam Anderson headed home from a corner.

Sam Anderson was on target for Luton's U18s at the weekend - pic: Luton Town FC

Moments later and Luton had their noses in front as Charlie Trustram finished well from the edge of the box. Town did have to play out the final stages with 10 men when Dominic Martins was sent off for a second bookable offence, but they held on to triumph.