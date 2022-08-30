Hatters unchanged for Cardiff trip

Henri Lansbury is back on the bench for Luton this evening

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has gone with an unchanged side for this evening’s trip to Cardiff City in the Championship.

The Town chief has stuck with the same team that drew 1-1 with Sheffield United on Friday night, although midfielder Henri Lansbury has replaced Admiral Muskwe on the bench.

Ahead of the game, midfielder Jordan Clark, who was magnificent during the clash against the Blades said after the match: “We’ve had a game before they have, but we get a days rest more than they have.

"Then we’re travelling, so it all works its ways, but we seem to be going to Wales a lot this month.

"We’ll get on the bus, rest up the next few days and then go there Tuesday full of confidence.”

Bluebirds: Ryan Allsop, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls (C), Sheyi Ojo, Cedric Kipre, Mark Harris, Andy Rinomhota, Max Watters, Niels Nkounkou, Perry Ng.

Subs: Jak Alnwick, Joel Bagan, Romaine Sawyers, Gavin Whyte, Jaden Philogene, Jack Simpson, Rubin Colwill.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Jordan Clark, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: Matt Macey, Cauley Woodrow, Luke Berry, Henri Lansbury, Cameron Jerome, Fred Onyedinma, Gabe Osho.