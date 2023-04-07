Hatters unchanged for Lions clash as Edwards wants Town to dream of Premier League

Cody Drameh starts for the Hatters today

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards wants his players to dream of reaching the Premier League this season after picking an unchanged side for their trip to fellow promotion-chasers Millwall this afternoon.

A victory for the Hatters would see them cut the gap on second placed Sheffield United to three points, the Blades in action later on today.

With a place in the top flight up for grabs for a second successive season, asked if the players should cast their mind on being a top flight club, he said: “I’ve said it’s great to be able to dream, I dream all the time, because I want to be there at some stage, and I know our lads do as well.

"But every manager in the Championship will say the same; we’ll all dream about it.

"Some might be open and say ‘yes, we do’, some might play their cards close to their chest.

"I’d love to be there one day and we are in a fantastic position at the moment, so we are fighting for something.

"But we’ve got to stay grounded and humble and keep working really hard.

"It’s served us well so far, and we can’t do it any other way.”

With supporters also daring to start thinking about taking on the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City next term, Edwards added: “I encourage that, I think it’s good to be able to do it, I just don’t have to talk about it all the time.

"It’s good to be able to dream and have aspirations and everything else, the fans are going to.

"You can hear them talking about it and singing about it all the time.

"You’ve got to enjoy these moments and when you are in a good position, it’s not every year you get that, it’s not.

"We’ve had it the last couple of years and the fans have enjoyed good times, so you’ve got to enjoy good times, especially because our fans know, it’s not always like that.

"We’ve had some tough times here as well, so you’ve got to enjoy the good moments, and you’ve got to dream – but when I’m talking outwardly to you guys, it’s about the next game, and that’s what it is.

"But it’s good for people to look forward to things and I think it’s important to be competitive and aim for things as well, because everyone wants to try and get to the Premier League.”

Lions: George Long, Danny McNamara, Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson (C), Jake Cooper, Oliver Burke, Tom Bradshaw, Zian Flemming, Ryan Leonard, Andreas Voglsammer, George Saville.

Subs: Bartosz Bialkowski, Billy Mitchell, Scott Malone, Jamie Shackleton, Duncan Watmore, George Honeyman, Romaine Esse.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs: James Shea, Henri Lansbury, Luke Berry, Joe Taylor, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley, Cauley Woodrow.