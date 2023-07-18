News you can trust since 1891
Hatters unveil new retro home shirt for Premier League season

Kit available to order now
By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST- 1 min read

Luton Town have unveiled their new home kit of ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign which starts in just under a month’s time.

The strip, made by Umbro, is a nod to both Town’s non-league days in the Conference between 2011-13 and original shirt that came out in the 1970s.

Announcing the new kit, a club statement said: “The shirt is the shirt is the shirt.

"Orange with one vertical white stripe. Navy blue collar.

"The look complete with navy shorts and orange socks.

"Iconic, 70s Luton. Premier League Luton.”

Costing £59 for adults and £35 for juniors, Hatters fans can pre-order the kits by clicking here.

Luton Town unveiled their new home kit for the Premier League season this morning - pic: Tony Marshall/Getty ImagesLuton Town unveiled their new home kit for the Premier League season this morning - pic: Tony Marshall/Getty Images
Luton Town unveiled their new home kit for the Premier League season this morning - pic: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

The designs for the away and third shirts will be announced by the club in due course.

