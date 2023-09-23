Hatters up and running in the Premier League after earning a point against 10-man Wolves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton's Premier League season is finally up and running as Carlton Morris's second half penalty ensured they picked up a precious point against 10-man Wolves this afternoon.

Although any result will be precious for the Hatters throughout the course of the season, this one was tinged with frustration, after the visitors had to play around an hour with 10 men following the red card shown to Jean-Ricner Bellegarde later in the first half.

A look at the overall stats showed just how much Luton dominated too, with 56 percent of possession, sending in 18 shots, winning nine corners too.

Carlton Morris rolls home the penalty to make it 1-1 against Wolves this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

That was way out in front of an opposition side who managed one corner and just three attempts on goal, but crucially, with Luton managing four on target, Gary O'Neil's side had three of them to escape with something when they should have been leaving empty-handed.

The Hatters made two changes from last weekend's defeat against Fulham, Chiedoze Ogbene making his full Premier League debut since joining in the summer, and Alfie Doughty handed a first top flight start of the season.

In his pre-match press conference, Luton boss Rob Edwards had called for a performance that engaged the crowd, and his players certainly responded in the early stages of the first half, whipping the home fans into a frenzy with their sustained attacks, something not seen so far this term.

Ogbene showed just why he was given the nod, and why he had been starring for the Republic of Ireland already this term, as he simply ran at the defence whenever the chance arose.

The space was there on numerous occasions throughout the game too, as inside five minutes, he isolated Nelson Semedo, knocked the ball past him and sprinted on to it, teeing up Doughty whose cross was headed behind before Jacob Brown could reach it.

He was at it again moments later, Mario Lemina just about keeping pace this time, visiting stopper Jose Sa eventually dealing with Amari'i Bell's teasing cross.

With Town already enjoying far more of the ball than they had at Craven Cottage, they almost made it count on 10 minutes, Carlton Morris wrapping his foot around a stunning 20-yard effort which crashed against the post.

Sa had a far simpler stop on 16 minutes, Amari'i Bell's pass slicing through the visiting defence for Doughty, his cross met by Brown, the keeper gathering comfortably.

Ogbene continued his field day on the left, sent away again by Doughty and finding his team-mate for a shot that Morris of all people got in the way of to repel.

The visitors did finally manage to weather the early storm without falling behind, as they began to have a spell of the ball themselves, which with the kind of transfer fees their players on display commanded, was to be expected.

With Reece Burke well positioned to clear a few dangerous crosses, Luton had the added boost of a numerical advantage on 39 minutes when Lockyer was dispossessed by Bellegarde, but the pair both stayed down in a tangle of legs.

With neither able to escape, a frustrated Bellegarde kicked out at the centre half and was shown red by Josh Smith, which after confirmed by a VAR check, left Wolves with a player light.

Now rattled, the visitors almost conceded from their own doing, Craig Dawson's backpass catching Sa out of position, only for Lemina to get back in the nick of time to clear before Ogbene could pounce.

Albert Sambi Lokonga's hopeful attempt was claimed by Sa, as the plan was simple for Town in the second period, keep doing what they were doing, but just add an end product.

They went close to an opener when Morris played in Ogbene and his cross was met by the striker with a diving header, Sa reacting well to save.

Out of absolutely nothing, the visitors struck first with 50 minutes on the clock, a long ball forward seeing Neto outpace Lockyer on the right.

With the defender unable to put a challenge in, the Portuguese international cut into the box and after side-stepping Burke, did what Luton players couldn't, taking on his shot early and slamming into the net, in an instant highlighting the difference between where Town have come from and where they now find themselves.

Their confidence dented, Luton were indebted to Thomas Kaminski for keeping them in the contest, parrying Lemina's effort from a deep free kick and getting something behind Dawson's follow-up too.

Doughty went for the spectacular just before the hour mark, rashly shooting wide, before Town were handed a way back into the game, quite literally, on 65 minutes, Kabore's cross striking the arm of Joao Gomes for a penalty.

VAR checked yet again as the ball rather unfortunately rebounded off his foot and on to his outstretched arm, but ruled in Luton's favour once more, as the decision stayed.

Morris stepped up and after giving it the stutter once more, sent Sa the wrong way to roll into the bottom corner and double his tally for the season, but more importantly deservedly draw the Hatters level.

Town should have led moments later, a corner met by Marvelous Nakamba, but the Zimbabwean showed just why he rarely, if ever, scores, scuffing well wide when he had time and space.

Luton brought on Ryan Giles against his former side and Cauley Woodrow with 18 minutes to go, Brown and Doughty making way.

Town huffed and puffed in the closing stages, but with Wolves' defence delivering a near faultless display in terms of repelling any threats that came their way, sub Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu fired over the top from 20 yards.

In the final minute, Ogbene thought he had capped a wonderful personal display with the winner, nipping in to score when Woodrow's shot deflected to him, but he had gone just too early and the home fans’ calls for VAR to intervene fell on deaf ears this time.

Still they pressed though, Sa spilling Burke's cross only for Woodrow to get too much on his lob as it landed on the roof of the net, as try as they might, Luton just couldn't snatch that late, later winner.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Issa Kabore (Elijah Adebayo 86), Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari’i Bell, Alfie Doughty (Ryan Giles 72), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 57), Marvelous Nakamba, Jacob Brown (Cauley Woodrow 72), Chiedozie Ogbene, Carlton Morris .

Subs not used: Tim Krul, Mads Andersen, Luke Berry, Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong.

Wolves: Jose Sa, Rayan Ait-Nouri (Matt Doherty 46), Mario Lemina, Pedro Neto, Joao Gomes (Tommy Doyle 90), Hwang Hee-Chan (Toti 46), Matheus Cunha (Boubacar Traore 71), Craig Dawson, Nelson Semedo (Hugo Buena 84), Maximillian Kilman (C), Jeanricner Bellegarde.

Subs not used: Dan Bentley, Fabio Silva, Sasa Kalajdzic, Pablo Sarabia.

Referee: Josh Smith.

Booked: Gomes, Lemina.

Sent off: Bellegarde.