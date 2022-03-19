Hatters up to third in the Championship after excellent victory at Hull

Luton ran out 3-1 winners at Hull this afternoon

Luton enjoyed the perfect send off ahead of the international break as they climbed up to third place in the Championship with a convincing triumph at Hull City this afternoon.

The last visit to Humberside back in July 2020 was a fraught affair until Kazenga LuaLua fired home from 20 yards in a must-win clash as Town went on to avoid relegation, as although this match lacked the late drama from that day, the three points were equally as important, but in Luton's quest for Premier League football this time.

Boss Nathan Jones made one change to the side who beat Preston North End on Wednesday night, Reece Burke missing out due this hamstring injury, with Fred Onyedinma in as right wingback, a role he excelled in during the midweek triumph.

There were some further reinforcements on the bench though, with Tom Lockyer, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Cameron Jerome all fit enough to return.

Town made a bright start to proceedings, going close twice inside the opening six minutes.

Firstly, Harry Cornick set off on the left and just carried on running, leaving his man for dead, getting into the box and going for goal, his angled side-footer drawing a save from Matt Ingram.

Then another decent move saw Luke Berry find the overlapping Dan Potts who hung a cross up that Onyedinma headed over via a deflection.

Luton made the most of their bright and energetic opening on nine minutes, as a fortunate rebound found Adebayo, who, like Cornick, drove into the area, but this time got the outcome he was after, although with the aid of a slight touch off a defender to beat Ingram.

Hull tried to pull level on 12 minutes, Keane Lewis-Potter's free kick flying over the bar, as Luke Berry faired far better when trying his luck from range, forcing Ingram into a fine low save to his right.

Midway through the half and James Shea had to keep his wits about him when Ryan Longman had a pop from range, which on a treacherous surface for keepers, did well to get his body behind and then grab the loose ball.

Berry continued his efforts to score a goal of the season contender, teed up by Adebayo, he unleashed a rising drive from 25 yards, which flew inches past the top corner.

Tom Eaves, who has caused Town plenty of problems in the past, went closest to an equaliser just before the break, spinning and shooting over the bar.

Hull looked like they would be level just two minutes into the second period, as a dangerous free kick was swung in by George Honeyman, Alfie Jones getting there before Shea, only to see his header drop wide of the goal.

Lewis-Potter went to show the kind of attacking intent that saw him called up by the England U21s in the week, facing up Bree and unleashing a powerful attempt that Shea batted away.

Visiting boss Jones had to replace Berry and Peter Kioso with Mpanzu and Lockyer, as a good spell of pressure for the hosts followed, Mpanzu getting back in time to crowd out Lewis-Potter once more, with Eaves placing his volley narrowly wide.

Needing to weather the spell by City, the Hatters did that, and more, as Hull's mystifying insistence on playing the ball out from the back to try and beat their press, that had almost cost them in the first period, finally did on 56 minutes.

This time Luton got it spot on, Adebayo nipping in to win the ball back from Sean McLoughlin to go clean through on Ingram, unselfishly finding Cornick to his left, the Town forward taking a touch and tapping into the empty net.

Hull looked to respond on 62 minutes, Honeyman's speculative volley caught underneath his own bar by the back-pedalling Shea, who was also out well to fingertip an inviting free kick behind.

Cornick was almost sent away by Bree, but Ingram, way out of his goal, was able to intervene.

With the hosts bringing on former England international Tom Huddlestone, the ex-Spurs midfielder was involved in the next goal, but not as he would have wanted, tripping Jordan Clark 20 yards out.

The Luton fans began chanting for ex-Hatter George Moncur, now at Hull, to take it, but anything he could do, Bree could do just as well, if not better in fact, as he pinged his effort into the net, via the underside of the bar, for a quite brilliant finish.

With the Tigers tails down and Town hungry for more to boost their goal difference even more in the battle for the play-offs, Bell had an effort blocked behind for a corner.

Looking for a consolation, skipper Dan Potts threw himself in the way of substitute Allahyar's close range blast, as Town appeared certain to add yet another clean sheet to the 16 already secured.

However, that wasn't possible, Marcuss Forss's low cross diverted into the net by the stretching Eaves, but it mattered little as Luton took another massive step towards the dream of playing top flight football next season.

Tigers: Matt Ingram, Callum Elder, Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones, Richard Smallwood © (Allahyar 66), Greg Docherty (Tom Huddlestone 66), Tom Eaves, George Honeyman, Keane Lewis-Potter, Ryan Longman (Marcus Forss 75), Sean McLoughlin.

Subs not used: Nathan Baxter, Di'Shon Bernard, Regan Slater, Liam Walsh.

Hatters: James Shea, Fred Onyedinam, Amari'i Bell, James Bree, Peter Kioso (Tom Lockyer 52), Dan Potts ©, Luke Berry (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 52), Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Harry Cornick (Cameron Jerome 75), Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Henri Lansbury, Danny Hylton, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Cameron Jerome.

Booked: Clark 11, Kioso 24, Huddlestone, Longman.

Referee: Tony Harrington.