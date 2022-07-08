Hatters v Blades will be shown live on Sky Sports

Luton's match against Sheffield United will be live on Sky

Luton Town’s Championship fixture at home to Sheffield United has been selected for live coverage by Sky Sports.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, August 27 at 3pm, will now be played on Friday, August 26 with an 8pm kick-off.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Selection for Sky Sports coverage means that this match will not be available on the live iFollow stream to overseas subscribers in countries where the EFL has agreed an international broadcast deal, and the local broadcaster elects to show it.

“However, in a change for the 2022-23 season, if the local broadcaster elects NOT to show the match, then it WILL be available on the iFollow stream for overseas subscribers in that country.

“EFL Digital will communicate this to subscribers and the clubs involved, where applicable.