Hatters v Robins is a sell-out

Luton's home Championship clash against Bristol City on Saturday, October 19 has sold out.

Season ticket holders are encouraged to contact the ticket office if they are unable to attend to take advantage of the buy-back scheme and enable other supporters to attend the game.

There are a limited number of tickets left for home match with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, November 2, which remain on sale online, by phone or in person from the ticket office.

Town's next two away fixtures against Fulham and Birmingham City remain on sale to season ticket holders, although there are only a small number of tickets left for the Fulham trip, most of which are restricted view.