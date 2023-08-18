Hatters will be cheered on by over 3,000 fans after selling out allocation for Chelsea trip

News you can trust since 1891
Town head to Stamford Bridge next Friday
By Mike Simmonds
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:19 BST

Luton will be cheered on by over 3,000 fans after selling out their 3,054 ticket allocation for next Friday night’s trip to Chelsea.

The Hatters had 800 tickets go on sale for season ticket holders yesterday morning but they were snapped up in a matter of minutes as fans prepare for their first trip to Stamford Bridge since 1991, when Town suffered a 4-1 defeat.

Under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Blues have strengthened massively during the transfer window, breaking the English record to bring in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo for £115m this week, also adding Southampton’s Romeo Lavia today as well.

A statement on the Town website said: “The Luton Town Ticket Office can confirm that tickets for this fixture are now sold out.

“No further tickets will be available and none will be available on the night at Stamford Bridge.

"Thank you for your wonderful, continued support.”

