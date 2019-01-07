Hatters will face Chelsea if they beat Owls

Luton Town will travel to Premier League giants Chelsea in the fourth round of the FA Cup providing they beat Sheffield Wednesday in a replay next week.

Speaking ahead of the tie, goalkeeper James Shea thought whoever the Hatters got could make them want to win the replay even more.

He said: "It could give you more incentive, so if we get a big boy, someone like that, we’ll think, 'right, we want that.'

"It will probably give you more of an incentive to go and do the job at home."

Striker Danny Hylton added: "It will always help (knowing who you're playing).

"You can have it in the back of your mind, but you can’t really focus too much on that.

"We've got to focus on the 90 minutes in hand and the challenge in front of us and if we can get past Sheffield Wednesday, we can look forward to that."