Hatters will host Grimsby if they beat Wigan in third round replay
Home draw awaits Town
Luton will be at home to League Two side Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fourth round should they beat Wigan in their third round replay next week.
Town’s reward for seeing off the Latics would be a tie at Kenilworth Road against the Mariners, who defeated Burton Albion 1-0 yesterday.
Advertisement
Grimsby currently have two Luton players on loan at Blundell Park in strikers John McAtee and Aribim Pepple, with McAtee playing 84 minutes of the success over the Brewers.
Full draw: Boreham Wood or Accrington Stanley v Cardiff or Leeds; Fulham v Sunderland; Brighton v Liverpool or Wolves; Bristol City or Swansea v Chesterfield or West Brom; Manchester City or Chelsea v Oxford or Arsenal; Walsall v Leicester City; Blackburn Rovers v Forest Green or Birmingham; Stoke City v Aston Villa or Stevenage; Derby County v West Ham United; Luton or Wigan v Grimsby Town; Manchester United v Reading; Ipswich Town v Burnley; Wrexham v Sheffield United; Southampton v Blackpool; Preston North End v Tottenham.