Luton were held to a 1-1 draw by Wigan in the FA Cup third round

Luton will be at home to League Two side Grimsby Town in the FA Cup fourth round should they beat Wigan in their third round replay next week.

Town’s reward for seeing off the Latics would be a tie at Kenilworth Road against the Mariners, who defeated Burton Albion 1-0 yesterday.

Grimsby currently have two Luton players on loan at Blundell Park in strikers John McAtee and Aribim Pepple, with McAtee playing 84 minutes of the success over the Brewers.