Hatters will host Premier League side West Ham United in pre-season

David Moyes will bring his West Ham side to Kenilworth Road in pre-season

Luton Town will entertain Premier League side West Ham United next month after announcing their pre-season programme this afternoon.

The Hatters will begin as usual at Southern League Premier neighbours Hitchin Town on Friday, July 1, before then heading off to Slovenia for a training camp, where they will also have a friendly against yet to be announced opposition.

After heading home, Nathan Jones’ squad travel to League Two Northampton Town on Saturday, July 16, taking on a Cobblers team who reached the play-off semi-finals last term.

Three days later and Luton are on the road once more, visiting League One Peterborough United, after the Posh were relegated from the Championship.

Town then host Europa League semi-finalists West Ham on Saturday, July 23, going up against a David Moyes’ side who lost out to Eintracht Frankfurt in Europe’s second tier competition, qualifying for the Europa Conference League after finishing seventh in the top flight.

Ticket details for this fixture, and the visits to Northampton and Peterborough, will be released on the club website in the coming weeks.

Full pre-season schedule

Friday, July 1: Hitchin Town (A) – 7pm.

Saturday, July 2 – July 9: Slovenia training camp.

Saturday, July 16: Northampton Town (A) – 1pm.

Tuesday, July 19: Peterborough United (A) – 7.45pm.