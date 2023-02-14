Town wingback Alfie Doughty

​Town wingback Alfie Doughty will be given as much time as possible to see if he is available for the Hatters' trip to Preston North End tomorrow evening.

The 23-year-old had been impressing once more during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Coventry City, making a number of raids down the right flank, until being forced off midway through the second half.

Although back in training at the Brache, boss Rob Edwards is remaining cautious about using the summer signing when Luton travel to Deepdale, saying: “The good thing about it is having an extra day, it gives him a little bit more time.

"He’s feeling his groin, we thought it was coming from his back, he was out there training a little bit today and we’ll give him as much time as we can to make the call, so that’s what we’ll do.”

Since Edwards took over back in November, Doughty has been one of the stand-out performers for the Hatters, and appears to be free from the injury issues that had stunted his career over the last two years.

Restricted to just 25 outings during his time at Stoke and then on loan with Cardiff last term, he made just 10 the season before while a Charlton Athletic player.

Since Edwards has taken over at Kenilworth Road though, Doughty has begun eight out of nine Championship clashes, involved in a number of goals too, including at the weekend when his cross deflected to Tom Lockyer to open the scoring after just 38 seconds.

Edwards continued: “He is a really good player isn’t he.

"He's been showing that and we’re encouraging him to do more.

"I think there’s still loads more to come from him.

"He’s a young player, so much potential, but he has been very effective which we’re really pleased with.”

According to the Town chief, Doughty himself realises he can get even better as well, as Edwards will give him the freedom in which to do so, adding: “He’s motivated to keep improving anyway, so it’s up to us to try and create an environment that gives him that chance to do it.

"We always say, we’re human beings, we’re going to make mistakes and players can feel like they’re allowed to.

"Not that we want that all the time, but you can be brave and make a mistake, that means you can try things.

"We want people, especially the types of players like Alfie, to go at players and take risks and dribble and try and be creative.

"It’s not going to come off every time, but if I’m throwing my arms in the air and wanting people to be safe and go backwards, then we’re not going to get the most out of them, or for him to reach his potential.

"So I’m really pleased with how he’s doing, but he will agree, there’s still loads more to come.