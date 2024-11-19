Hatters wingback ​Hashioka helps Japan close in on World Cup Finals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Defender plays twice for the Samurai Blue

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​​Luton defender Daiki Hashioka helped Japan take a huge step to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup with wins over Indonesia and China this week.

First up for the Samurai Blue was a trip to Jakarta on Friday, Hashioka starting as Hajime Moriyasu's side went seven points clear at the top of Group C with a 4-0 success. An own goal from Justin Hubner 10 minutes before the interval gave the Japanese the lead and they doubled that advantage later in the first half, Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma finding former Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino who picked out the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Indonesians gifted Japan their third goal four minutes into the second period when goalkeeper Maarten Paes played the ball directly to Hidemasa Morita as the Sporting midfielder slotted the ball through the legs of two defenders to score. It was 4-0 with 20 minutes to go, Yukinari Sugawara hammering past Paes at his near post, as Moriyasu said: “I'm happy that we're top of the group, but we haven't gained anything yet. Until we manage to secure the World Cup spot we have to keep on winning."

Luton defender Daiki Hashioka on the ball for Japan as they beat China 3-1 this afternoon - pic: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Japan did just that this afternoon, Hashioka starting on the bench this time, as they beat China 3-1 at the Xiamen Egret Stadium. The visitors moved ahead ahead on 39 minutes through Koki Ogawa as he netted a firm header beyond Wang Dalei. Japan doubled their lead just before the half-time whistle when Koki Machida flicked on Junya Ito's set-piece and Kou Itakura was unmarked at the back post to nod home.

China gave a much-improved performance after losing 7-0 to Japan in their opening group game, Lin Liangming pulling one back moments after the break, but it was 3-1 when Ogawa headed in another Ito cross to restore the two-goal cushion. Japan, who moved well clear at the top of their group, are home to Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in their next fixtures in March as Moriyasu added: “All the players got us this win today. The players on the pitch, the players on the bench and those that weren't on the bench today, it was down to their energy that we won."