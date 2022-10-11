Hatters winger Mendes Gomes scores first Fleetwood goal in Pompey draw

Carlos Mendes Gomes celebrates scoring for Luton against Newport County earlier this season

Hatters winger Carlos Mendes Gomes earned high praise from Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown after notching his first goal for the Cod Army in their 1-1 draw at Portsmouth in League One on Saturday.

Starting the clash alongside Town team-mate Admiral Muskwe, the visitors went behind after just seven minutes, Josh Koroma curling home from 25 yards.

The advantage was short-lived though as Fleetwood levelled with 15 gone, Danny Andrew’s corner finding Toto Nsiala at the back post, with his header turned into the net by a stooping Mendes Gomes from close range.

There were few chances for the rest of the half, but after the break, Mendes Gomes went close to a second against a Pompey side containing former Hatter Joe Morrell, who were denied by the crossbar, when the ex-Morecambe attacker was found by Dan Batty’s cross, but could only nod wide of the target.

On scoring his first goal in his eighth appearance, Cods manager Brown said: “Carlos has been great since coming in.

"He’s got a good relationship with Addy as they have both been at Luton together.

"They’ve got a good understanding of what they want to do and have good positioning sense as well.

“We work on set-plays a lot, so it feels good when stuff like that comes off for the goal.