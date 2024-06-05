Hatters winger returns to Dagenham & Redbridge on a season-long loan
Luton winger Dion Pereira has rejoined National League side Dagenham & Redbridge on a season-long loan.
The 25-year-old moved to Victoria Road in January, going on to play 17 times and scoring three goals, with three assists, as his solo effort against Hartlepool won the Inner London Cleaning Goal of the Month for April. Pereira originally signed for the Hatters back in 2020 under previous boss Nathan Jones having played for Atlanta United and Watford, but has only featured three times for Town since, spending the majority of his time away from Kenilworth Road.
He played once for Yeovil Town, before two stints with Bradford City in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, making 28 appearances in total, scoring twice. Last term he began with Sutton United in League Two, with 17 outings and two FA Cup goals, before going to the Daggers in January.
Pereira recently made his international debut for Antigua and Barbuda as well, winning four caps in the CONCACAF Nations League B, scoring his first goal in a 3-2 defeat against Puerto Rico recently. He has also in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bermuda, which takes place this evening and Saturday’s clash with the Cayman Islands. Writing on Twitter about the move, Pereira said: “Happy to be back!!! Can’t wait to see you all next season.”
