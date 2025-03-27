Hatters winger reveals how Google Translate is helping new signing Makosso adjust to life at Luton

Centre half has been hugely impressive after his move to England

Luton winger Izzy Jones has been describing just how he, his Hatters team-mates and Google Translate are helping defender Christ Makosso become accustomed to life in England following his January transfer window move to Kenilworth Road from Belgian side RWD Molenbeek.

The 20-year-old, who was born in Brazzaville, Congo, where French is the official language, was snapped up by Town’s recruitment team a few months back having only played 13 Challenger Pro League matches for his previous club, and making under 50 senior appearances in total during his previous spell at Championnat National outfit FC Sochaux in France.

Initially signed as cover, Makosso headed to Bedfordshire to join up with the Hatters’ first team squad, but the centre half’s talents quickly shone through early on when featuring in two U21s matches for his new team, meaning that with Luton suffering yet another injury crisis at the back, he was soon on the bench for the derby clash at sworn enemies Watford last month.

New Luton signing Christ Makosso has caught the eye since getting his chance in the first team - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Makosso, a full Congo international with four caps to his name, was then brought on for a struggling and already booked Mads Andersen at half time, and following a fine individual 45 minutes at Vicarage Road, hasn’t stepped out of the side since, going on to start Luton’s last four matches, the Hatters picking up a precious seven points in that time.

The defender has even kept his place when Mark McGuinness returned to fitness and Kal Naismith was available once more after his one game suspension, as never once looking out of place despite his inexperience, is becoming something of a cult hero with Town supporters too. His adaptation is even more impressive when Jones, who has played just in front of the recent acquisition as a right wingback, spoke recently about how difficult it has been for the youngster to get to grips with life in a new country.

He said: “He’s done good for a young kid who doesn’t understand a word of English. In training it’s hard and on match days it’s hard, but I think the best thing for him is to stay grounded. He knows just the basic words, ‘pass, run,’ but he’s improving every day. We try to help him as much as we can, but sometimes we have to get Google translate out in the changing room and talk to him. So it’s difficult for him, but he’s a top player and he’s got a good future ahead of him. He’s done well, if he stays focused and keeps performing the way he is, there’ll be no issues.”

With both Jones and Makosso blessed with some serious speed, it means that as Portsmouth attacker Josh Murphy found out recently, getting beyond the pair is proving tricky for those who are coming up against the Hatters. The former Middlesbrough attacker was pleased with how their newly-formed partnership is developing on the right hand side for Town, although knows they can’t just rely on their natural attributes, continuing: “You can’t always think that as pace doesn’t always get you out of trouble all the time, sometimes you need your defensive position and your awareness.

"But I think we’ve been building up a good relationship on the training ground and you’re seeing it, when to drop off, so it’s good. I’m building a relationship with him, it’s hard for him as he doesn’t speak English, but I’m trying to help him as much as possible in games, look after him as much as possible on the pitch and also on the training pitch.”

On his own role as a wingback, something Jones has been happy to play after his own January move south from Middlesbrough, he added: “I just try to understand the type of game we’re playing in, so some games I’ll probably be more defensive, some games you’re going to be more attacking. We’re just assessing the type of game you’re in and what type of game it is as well.”